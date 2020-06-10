中关村在线消息：近日据悉，外媒 9to5Google 的 APK Insight 团队在对 Bose Connect 应用程序的最新版本进行深入分析后发现，Bose公司或许已经做好了发布新款 QC35 II 电竞耳机的准备。



Bose Connect软件泄露了 QC35 II耳机的电竞版本

通过对上传到谷歌 Play 商店的 APK 软件安装包进行反向编译，该团队在代码中窥探到了 Bose 的未来产品。

Bose Connect 软件可为连接到移动设备端的 Bose 产品提供更丰富的设置和调节体验，今日上传到谷歌 Play 商店的 12.0 版本更新，就暗藏了该公司的一个秘密。

通常情况下，APK Insight 团队不会对 Bose Connect 之类的应用程序产生如此浓厚的兴趣，但鉴于 QC35 II 是极少数与 Google Assistant 深度集成的第三方产品之一，9to5Google 觉得值得深入研究一下。

研究发现，除了支持 Facebook 账号登录等很是寻常的附加功能，Bose Connect 还引用了代号为“Tibbers”的新设备。

通过对代码中的关键词进行检索，APK Insight 团队还发现了一些有趣的字符串，其中提到了如何连接为 Bose 耳机连上“电竞麦克风”。

<string name=”tour_tibbers_title_1″>About Bluetooth connectivity</string>

<string name=”tour_tibbers_text_1″>”When the gaming microphone is connected to the headphones, Bluetooth is disabled and the Bose Connect app can’t find your headphones.”</string>

<string name=”tour_tibbers_title_2″>Connect gaming microphone</string>

<string name=”tour_tibbers_text_2″>Plug the microphone into the AUX port on the bottom of the left earcup, then plug the cable into your gaming system.</string>

Bose Connect 软件更新中还包含了一段动画视频，清楚地展示了如何为 QC35 II 耳机连上麦克风附件。

视频中所述， Bose 为 QC35 II 提供了蓝牙无线支持，但麦克风附件仅能在有线连接的情况下使用。

Dylan Roussel 的深入研究发现，Bose 已明确地将 Tibbers 设备命名为“QC35 II 电竞耳机”。

目前尚不清楚Bose公司计划何时发布这款新品，请感兴趣的朋友持续继续关注我们的后续报道。

【7460972】



（文中图片来自互联网）

本文属于原创文章，如若转载，请注明来源：Bose Connect软件泄露了 QC35 II耳机的电竞版本http://news.zol.com.cn/746/7460972.html